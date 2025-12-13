Sugar Grove: Single-family home goes for $480,000

The single-family house located at 209 Regency Boulevard in Sugar Grove was sold on Dec. 1, for $480,000, or $153 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 3,145 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In August, a 1,967-square-foot single-family home at 240 Regency Boulevard, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· A 2,633-square-foot single-family residence at 291 Exeter Lane, sold in March, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $180.

· At 285 Exeter Lane, in February, a 2,610-square-foot single-family home was sold for $457,000, a price per square foot of $175.