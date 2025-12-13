Single-family home sells for $1.88 million in Batavia

A 7,686-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 931 Lusted Lane in Batavia was sold on Nov. 26 for $1.88 million, or $244 per square foot. This three-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 6,824-square-foot single-family house at 831 Alberosky Way, sold in August, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $198.

· In February, a 4,268-square-foot single-family home at 538 Lusted Lane, sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 2437 Bird Lane, in May, a 3,860-square-foot single-family home was sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $250.