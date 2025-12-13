Geneva: Single-family home built in 1878 sells for $1.08 million

A 2,558-square-foot single-family home, built in 1878, has changed hands.

The home at 1530 Kaneville Road in Geneva was sold on Dec. 2 for $1.08 million, or $423 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 1.4 acres.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 225 Burgess Road, in July, a 3,007-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $369. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In July, a 2,764-square-foot single-family house at 1315 Kaneville Road, sold for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $434. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,698-square-foot single-family residence at 1222 James Street, sold in October, for $875,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.