Three-bedroom home sells for $856,000 in St. Charles

A 3,721-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2013, has changed hands.

The home at 4545 Foxgrove Drive in St. Charles was sold on Dec. 2 for $856,000, or $230 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In November, a 5,183-square-foot single-family home at 4720 Foley Lane, sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $203. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 860 Reserve Drive, in October, a 5,516-square-foot single-family house was sold for $885,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 5,344-square-foot single-family home at 875 Reserve Drive, sold in September, for $1.16 million, a price per square foot of $217. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.