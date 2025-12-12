Six-bedroom home built in 1859 sells for $1.15 million in Geneva

A single-family house located at 315 South 5th Street in Geneva changed ownership on Nov. 26.

The 5,346-square-foot home, built in 1859, was sold for $1.15 million, or $215 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features seven fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 313 South 7th Street, in June, a 2,280-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,260-square-foot single-family home at 221 South 2nd Street, sold in June, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In November, a 2,801-square-foot single-family home at 221 South Campbell Court, sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.