Single-family home sells in Shorewood for $549,000

A 2,762-square-foot single-family house, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The property at 21240 South Redwood Lane in Shorewood was sold on Nov. 20 for $549,000, or $199 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to a mixed parking solution for four cars. The property sits on a 13,504-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Shorewood have also recently changed hands:

· At 21305 South Redwood Lane, in July, a 3,728-square-foot single-family home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,395-square-foot single-family residence at 25033 South Old Oak Lane, sold in January, for $710,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In July, a 2,635-square-foot single-family residence at 25226 South Glen Oaks Lane, sold for $468,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.