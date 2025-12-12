Four-bedroom home sells for $1.25 million in Orland Park

The single-family house located at 87 Windmill Road in Orland Park was sold on Nov. 20, for $1.25 million, or $314 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 3,986 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· In October, a 2,886-square-foot single-family home at 64 Silo Ridge Road in Orland Park, sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 41 Silo Ridge Road in Orland Park, in April, a 6,085-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.65 million, a price per square foot of $271. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.