Four-bedroom home in Orland Park sells for $825,000

The single-family residence located at 14701 Crystal Tree Drive in Orland Park was sold on Nov. 21, for $825,000, or $262 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 3,149 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features three fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 13,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· A 3,302-square-foot single-family house at 10348 Woburn Court, sold in August, for $870,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April, a 2,510-square-foot single-family home at 10355 Woburn Court, sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $339. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 10346 Alveston Street, in January, a 3,035-square-foot single-family house was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.