Channahon: Three-bedroom home sells for $317,000

A 1,866-square-foot single-family house, built in 1986, has changed hands.

The home at 23040 South Patricia Lane in Channahon was sold on Nov. 25 for $317,000, or $170 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 15,246 square feet.

These nearby homes in Channahon have also recently changed hands:

· At 23007 South Patricia Lane, in March, a 1,960-square-foot single-family home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November, a 2,196-square-foot single-family residence at 22825 South Patricia Lane, sold for $441,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,728-square-foot single-family residence at 22823 South Michael Drive, sold in May, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $234.