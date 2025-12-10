Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Geneva

A 2,475-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The property at 2694 Berkshire Drive in Geneva was sold on Nov. 24 for $560,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,519 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently been purchased nearby:

· In July, a 1,925-square-foot single-family house at 1408 Miller Road, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2828 Miller Road, in July, a 2,400-square-foot single-family home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,618-square-foot single-family residence at 1150 Lewis Road, sold in February, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.