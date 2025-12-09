Sale closed in Plainfield: $774,900 for a four-bedroom home

A 3,536-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The property at 24650 Lincolnway Street in Plainfield was sold on Nov. 21 for $774,900, or $219 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. Nestled on a 0.5-acre lot, this property includes a pool.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 15227 Dan Patch Drive, in September, a 3,288-square-foot single-family home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $198.

· A 2,785-square-foot single-family residence at 24627 Kingston Street, sold in August, for $752,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· In January, a 2,284-square-foot single-family residence at 15206 Hamlin Street, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.