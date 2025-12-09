Geneva: Three-bedroom home goes for $825,000

A 2,827-square-foot single-family home, built in 1957, has changed hands.

The property at 710 Peck Road in Geneva was sold on Nov. 25 for $825,000, or $292 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,197-square-foot single-family residence at 915 Ray Street, sold in September, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July, a 1,469-square-foot condominium at 1118 Meadows Road, sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $391. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 932 Batavia Avenue, in September, a 2,200-square-foot single-family house was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.