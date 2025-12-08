Sale closed in Shorewood: $530,000 for a three-bedroom home

A 3,220-square-foot single-family house, built in 2012, has changed hands.

The property at 25219 Bay Tree Circle in Shorewood was sold on Nov. 17 for $530,000, or $165 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to a mixed parking solution for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Shorewood have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,172-square-foot single-family residence at 21406 Prairie Landing Lane, sold in April, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $158.

· At 21305 Redwood Lane, in July, a 3,728-square-foot single-family home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November, a 3,912-square-foot single-family home at 21340 Somerset Street, sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.