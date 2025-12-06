Plainfield: Four-bedroom home goes for $700,000

A 4,356-square-foot single-family home, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The property at 27107 Thornwood Boulevard in Plainfield was sold on Nov. 21 for $700,000, or $161 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 4,433-square-foot single-family residence at 27122 Thornwood Boulevard, sold in December 2024, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 13024 Timber Wood Circle, in July, a 3,335-square-foot single-family house was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September, a 2,934-square-foot single-family house at 27004 Thornwood Boulevard, sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.