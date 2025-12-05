Five-bedroom home sells in St Charles for $1.05 million

A single-family home located at 4720 Foley Lane in St. Charles has a new owner.

The 5,183-square-foot property, built in 2019, was sold on Nov. 12, for $1.05 million, or $203 per square foot. The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in St Charles that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 4830 Foley Lane, in August, a 2,491-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 5,516-square-foot single-family house at 860 Reserve Drive, sold in October, for $885,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In September, a 5,344-square-foot single-family residence at 875 Reserve Drive, sold for $1.16 million, a price per square foot of $217. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.