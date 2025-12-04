Single-family home in Batavia goes for $470,000

The single-family home located at 818 Bernadette Lane in Batavia was sold on Nov. 20, for $470,000, or $332 per square foot.

The property, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,414 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 13,504 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently changed hands:

· In September, a 1,668-square-foot single-family residence at 1214 Brandywine Circle, sold for $293,500, a price per square foot of $176.

· A 1,178-square-foot single-family house at 1208 Brandywine Circle, sold in May, for $292,500, a price per square foot of $248.

· At 1244 Brandywine Circle, in February, a 1,116-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $268,000, a price per square foot of $240.