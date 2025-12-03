Single-family home sells for $425,000 in Sugar Grove

The single-family house located at 8 Hillcrest Drive in Sugar Grove was sold on Nov. 20, for $425,000, or $235 per square foot.

The property has an interior space of 1,808 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots.

These nearby homes in Sugar Grove have also recently been sold:

· At 2 Laura Lane, in May, a 1,683-square-foot single-family home was sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· In August, a 1,674-square-foot single-family residence at 11 Hanover Lane, sold for $437,000, a price per square foot of $261.

· A 2,453-square-foot single-family home at 12 Briargate Circle, sold in June, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $163.