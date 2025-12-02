St. Charles: Single-family home sells for $400,000

The single-family residence located at 1718 Patricia Lane in St. Charles was sold on Nov. 18, for $400,000, or $338 per square foot.

The property, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,182 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,400 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1140 Division Street in St. Charles, in August, a 1,612-square-foot single-family home was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July, a 2,339-square-foot single-family house at 1829 Via Veneto in St. Charles, sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,943-square-foot single-family house at 1811 Jeanette Avenue in St. Charles, sold in May, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.