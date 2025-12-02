Single-family home sells for $1.13 million in Orland Park

A 3,950-square-foot single-family house, built in 2016, has changed hands.

The property at 10760 Olde Mill Drive in Orland Park was sold on Nov. 10 for $1.13 million, or $286 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 15,339 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· In July, a 3,766-square-foot single-family residence at 10728 Millers Way, sold for $944,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 10825 Fawn Trail Drive, in August, a 3,334-square-foot single-family home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,131-square-foot single-family house at 10651 Buck Drive, sold in January, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.