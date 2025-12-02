Single-family home in St. Charles goes for $920,000

A single-family house located at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane in St. Charles has a new owner.

The 3,684-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on Nov. 18, for $920,000, or $250 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 15,516 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been purchased nearby:

• In May, a 3,407-square-foot single-family residence at 3510 Majestic Oaks Drive, sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $279. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

• A 4,430-square-foot single-family home at 3021 Majestic Oaks Lane, sold in May, for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $260. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

• At 1990 Cool Creek Drive, in June, a 3,448-square-foot single-family home was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.