Four-bedroom home sells in Joliet for $355,000

A single-family house located at 914 Salvia Lane in Joliet has a new owner.

The 2,112-square-foot property, built in 2006, was sold on Nov. 13, for $355,000, or $168 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,457-square-foot single-family residence at 1116 Woodiris Drive, sold in January, for $393,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a 2,012-square-foot single-family home at 1125 Woodiris Drive, sold for $398,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 7913 Indigo Drive, in May, a 2,309-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $175.