What are the 15 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Oct. 27?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 175 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $423,686. The average price per square foot was $218.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Oct. 27 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.9 million, five-bedroom home at 1010 Glenbriar Court

A 10,472-square-foot single-family home at 1010 Glenbriar Court in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,900,000, $277 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 14, 2025.

2. $2.15 million, single-family home at 41W590 Bowgren Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 41W590 Bowgren Drive in Campton Hills has been finalized. The price was $2,150,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 8,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The deal was finalized on Oct. 14, 2025.

3. $1.33 million, five-bedroom home at 7N235 Windsor Drive

A 6,800-square-foot single-family residence at 7N235 Windsor Drive in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,325,000, $195 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 15, 2025.

4. $1.26 million, single-family home at 5N175 Oak Hill Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5N175 Oak Hill Drive in St Charles. The price was $1.26 million. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 6,305 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The transaction was completed on Oct. 15, 2025.

5. $1 million, single-family home at 3N697 Il Route 31

The single-family residence at 3N697 Il Route 31 in St Charles has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 4,365 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 23, 2025.

6. $919,000, four-bedroom home at 1147 Twin Elms Lane

The single-family house at 1147 Twin Elms Lane in Batavia has new owners. The price was $919,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,766 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $244. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 17, 2025.

7. $900,000, single-family home at 3653 Old Bridge Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3653 Old Bridge Lane in Elgin. The price was $900,000. The deal was closed on Oct. 22, 2025.

8. $759,000, five-bedroom home at 535 Red Sky Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 535 Red Sky Drive in St Charles has been finalized. The price was $759,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 21, 2025.

9. $755,000, single-family home at 3459 Wild Prairie Lane

A 4,386-square-foot single-family house at 3459 Wild Prairie Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $755,000, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 17, 2025.

10. $750,000, two-bedroom home at 312 Water Street

The single-family residence at 312 Water Street in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000. The home was built in 1992. The home features two bedrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 7, 2025.