Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

A single-family home in Wheatland Township that sold for $1.33 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 237 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $368,044, or $200 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Sept. 29 even if the property sold earlier.

(Google Street View)

1. $1.33 million, single-family home at 4719 Torphin Hill Court

The 18,706-square-foot single-family residence at 4719 Torphin Hill Court, Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,325,000, $71 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Sept. 17, 2025.

(Google Street View)

2. $1.22 million, single-family home at 4604 Shumard Lane

The single-family house at 4604 Shumard Lane, Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,215,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,566 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The deal was closed on Sept. 17, 2025.

(Google Street View)

3. $1.05 million, single-family home at 20 Rock River Court

The 3,858-square-foot single-family home at 20 Rock River Court, Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,050,000, $272 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Sept. 17, 2025.

(Google Street View)

4. $950,000, single-family home at 22844 Lakeview Estates Boulevard

The sale of the single-family residence at 22844 Lakeview Estates Boulevard, Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $950,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,463 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Sept. 17, 2025.

(Google Street View)

5. $900,000, single-family home at 3136 Kewanee Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3136 Kewanee Lane, Naperville. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Sept. 18, 2025.

(Google Street View)

6. $890,000, single-family home at 1723 Robert Lane

The property at 1723 Robert Lane, Naperville has new owners. The price was $890,000. The single-family home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,296 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $270. The deal was finalized on Sept. 17, 2025.

7. $865,000, single-family home at 20027 Oakwood Drive

The 3,624-square-foot single-family home at 20027 Oakwood Drive, Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $865,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 2010. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Sept. 17, 2025.

(Google Street View)

8. $850,000, single-family home at 1516 Blackberry Court

The property at 1516 Blackberry Court, Naperville has new owners. The price was $850,000. The single-family residence was built in 1971 and has a living area of 2,928 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Sept. 17, 2025.

9. $800,000, single-family home at 3635 Chesapeake Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3635 Chesapeake Lane, Naperville. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2016. The transaction was completed on Sept. 17, 2025.

(Google Street View)

10. $750,000, single-family home at 1819 Marne Road

The single-family home at 1819 Marne Road, Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,824 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The transaction was completed on Sept. 15, 2025.