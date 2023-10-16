PC roundup: Panthers falls to Woodland in Tri-County consolation finals

No. 5 Putnam County lost to Woodland 25-20, 22-25, 29-27 in the consolation final of the Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament at Midland High School on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Megan Wasilewski had 22 assists and 13 digs for the Panthers, while Maggie Richetta had 13 digs, nine kills, six aces and four blocks.

No. 6-seeded St. Bede lost 25-17, 26-24 to No. 1 Seneca in the third-place match while No. 2 Ottawa Marquette defeated No. 5 Henry 25-22, 25-19 for the championship.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Avery Moutray had 14 points, six assists, eight digs and four kills to lead the Panthers to a 25-11, 25-15 victory in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal.

Megan Wasilewski had 11 assists, nine digs, five points, one ace and two kills for PC (16-8-1), while Maggie Richetta contributed five points, four aces, four blocks, four digs and two kills.

PC opened the tournament with a 25-12, 25-16 loss to Henry on Monday, Oct. 9. Megan Wasilewski had 10 assists, 10 digs and a kill, while Maggie Richetta contributed seven digs, six kills and a block.

At Mendota: Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta reached her 750th varsity career kill in Saturday’s Mendota tournament.

The Panthers went 1-3 on the day, earning a win over Peoria Christian.

FOOTBALL

Rockridge 35, Hall-Putnam County 0: The Red Devils managed only one first down in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.

Ayden Redcliff made nine tackles for Hall-PC, while Landon Glynn had seven tackles.

The Red Devils trailed 14-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 after three quarters.

Hall-PC (3-5) closes the season Friday at No. 2 ranked Princeton (7-1).