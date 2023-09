BOYS GOLF

Woodland Regional: Putnam County placed ninth in the Class 1A Woodland regional at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Streator on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Junior Jacob Edens led the Panthers with a 90. Also scoring for PC were senior Logan Keesee (100), junior AJ Furar (100) and sophomore Jacob Dove (101).

Rounding out the Panthers scorecard were seniors Miles Walder (109) and Conlan Cwikia (115).

Putnam County's Logan Keesee tees off during the Class 1A Regional on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac. (Scott Anderson)