In addition to playing some baseball in Memphis last weekend, the Putnam County Panthers made a pitch to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The Panthers donated $3,100 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital during its trip to play in the Perfect Game MidSouth Classic Baseball Tournament in Memphis.

“We were honored to present the donation and are thankful for everyone who helped raise the funds,” PC coach Chris Newsome said.