May 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock Country

Hennepin townwide garage sales

By Kevin Hieronymus
Mark Gregory of DeKalb holds an annual garage sale fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team in Training. This year's garage sale featured 45 tables of items.

Hennepin Fall Town-Wide Garage Sales will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25.

HENNEPIN — Hennepin fall townwide garage sales will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. If you live in Hennepin or Hennepin Township and would like to be listed on the garage sale map, email hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com or call 815-925-7319.

Putnam County
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.