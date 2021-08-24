HENNEPIN — Hennepin fall townwide garage sales will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. If you live in Hennepin or Hennepin Township and would like to be listed on the garage sale map, email hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com or call 815-925-7319.
Hennepin townwide garage sales
Kevin Hieronymus
Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.