Illinois Extension offers Holiday charcuterie board classes

Healthy twist programs set for Ottawa Dec. 3, Standard Dec. 11

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman will offer a program for community members to learn how to create their own holiday charcuterie board.

By Kate Santillan

Attendees can learn about ways to give holiday charcuterie boards a healthy twist. Take-home holiday charcuterie board recipes and samples will also be provided.

The Holiday Charcuterie with a Healthy Twist program locations include

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.

