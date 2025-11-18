Illinois Extension offers Holiday charcuterie board classes

Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman will offer a program for community members to learn how to create their own holiday charcuterie board.

Attendees can learn about ways to give holiday charcuterie boards a healthy twist. Take-home holiday charcuterie board recipes and samples will also be provided.

The Holiday Charcuterie with a Healthy Twist program locations include

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Register at go.illinois.edu/holidaytwistottawa or call 815-224-0894.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Putnam County Community Center, 128 First St., Standard. Register at go.illinois.edu/holidaytwiststandard or call 815-224-0894.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.