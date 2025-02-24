February 24, 2025
‘No Job for a Woman: Pioneering Women Reporters in World War II’ to be shown at Granville library

Movie matinee set March 4

By Derek Barichello
The Putnam County Public Library will host, at the Granville Branch, a movie matinee of “No Job for a Woman: Pioneering Women Reporters in World War II,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, in honor of Women’s History Month.

When the war broke out, reporter Martha Gellhorn was so determined to get to the frontlines that she left her husband, Ernest Hemingway, never to be reunited. Ruth Cowan’s reporting was hampered by a bureau chief who refused to talk to her. Dickey Chappelle, photojournalist, wanted to get so close to the action that she could feel bullets whizzing by. The documentary features an abundance of archival photos and interviews with modern female war correspondents, as well as actresses bringing to life the written words of these remarkable women.

The documentary is 1 hour and 5 minutes in length, not rated, and made possible through public performance rights through Kanopy. The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.

Derek Barichello is the news editor for The Times in Ottawa and NewsTribune in La Salle, part of Shaw Local News Network, covering La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.