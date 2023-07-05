IVCC to host Explore IVCC event July 11

Illinois Valley Community College opens its classrooms and labs for Explore IVCC from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Attendance is encouraged for anyone considering enrolling in fall.

The free event for parents, students and prospective students will begin with a welcome in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre with a panel of IVCC students sharing their experiences.

IVCC programs including early childhood education, automotive technology, criminal justice, nursing and dental will participate. Other college representatives anticipated are the Division of Natural Sciences and Business, the Division of Workforce Development, the office of Career Services, the Center for Accessibility and Neurodiversity.

Deans and faculty will discuss majors and offer tours of labs and classrooms with counselors available to discuss academic programs. Free, limited-edition IVCC T-shirts will be provided. DiDoughs Twisted Pretzel truck will be on site and available for purchase beginning at 12:30 p.m.

For further information or to register RSVP at www.ivcc.edu/explore or call 815-224-0439. Fall classes begin at IVCC on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and registration is underway.