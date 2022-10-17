Photo: Ann Wink Children’s Library holds dedication ceremony in Granville

October 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Library is located at 214 S. McCoy St. in Granville

By Shaw Local News Network
At far left and right are Raymond Wink and Robin Pearson, son and daughter of Ann Wink who died Aug. 1, 2020, and who served four decades as children’s librarian when the library was located next door at the township building. Others, from left are mural artists Erika Dean, Jaclyn Ossola and Courtney Ossola. (Photo provided by Paula Taylor)

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at the Granville branch of the Putnam County Library located at 214 S. McCoy St for the mural adorning the Ann Wink Children’s Library.

Among those in attendance included Raymond Wink and Robin Pearson, son and daughter of Ann Wink who died Aug.1, 2020 and who served four decades as children’s librarian when the library was located next door at the township building.

The library and mural was put together by the work of many including local artists Erika Dean, Jaclyn Ossola and Courtney Ossola.

The Ann Wink Children’s Library is open to all children who visit the library during their regular business hours.

