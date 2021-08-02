April 27, 2023
Sharon Lesak meets the Famous Clydesdales

By Kevin Hieronymus
Sharon Lesak of Streator got to fulfill a lifelong dream to see the famous Budweiser Clydesdales in person.

Thanks to the Marshall-Putnam County Fair, she got to fulfill her wish.

Lesak, who has stage four lung cancer, heard that Marshall-Putnam Fair was celebrating their 100th Anniversary and the Clydesdales were scheduled to be a part of the celebration. She was hoping to be able to catch a glimpse of these beautiful horse as they made their daily parade through the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds, but was concerned about the parking and walking distance.

After talking with Lesak on the phone, Marshall-Putnam Fair officials moved forward with plans to make this dream come true. When the Clydesdale handlers heard of the story they were on board to grant this wish as well.

Upon entering the fairgrounds, a volunteer met Lesak and her husband, Dale, and led them to the area of the Clydesdales. Sharon’s dream came true. Not only was she given front row parking for the parade, but with assistance the fair’s photographer was able to capture this beautiful moment with a picture.

