IVCC to offer fall classes for students considering a medical profession

Illinois Valley Community College offers classes and programs for those considering a career in the medical profession starting on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The college offers limited admissions programs in Nursing, Medical Office Assistant, Dental Assisting and Advanced Dental Office Management. Limited admissions programs are programs that a student needs to apply for and meet the competitive requirements prior to admission. Applications for these medical degrees and certificates open in November the year prior with the deadline be determined in the spring semester.

“Aug. 16 is the start of the fall semester at IVCC,” said Director of Admissions, Tom Quigley. “It is the perfect time for students to prepare for application into the limited admissions programs the college offers. It’s not too late to sit for placement testing, apply for financial aid and meet with a counselor to begin to understand the application process. The sooner the student starts to understand the process the better prepared they are to apply in the spring and ready to start in the following fall,”

Limited class openings remain in online and in-person classes for those considering a career in the medical field. IVCC offers a basic human body, structure and function and a general lab biology class for those wanting to learn the fundamentals prior to delving into an advanced biology course. For those considering a career in nursing, physical education, physical therapy or kinesiology, anatomy and physiology one is open with day and evening sections as well as a few seats in an online anatomy and physiology two. Microbiology, an advanced biology class has both day and evening sections available. For those not interested in taking the full plunge into the medical field, openings remain in the first aid course.

Classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and registration is underway at ivcc.edu/register or 815-224-0447. For counseling assistance phone 815-224-0360.