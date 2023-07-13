IVCC to host real estate broker pre-license course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers Real Estate Broker Pre-License (REA-1200-300) 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 22 through Dec. 5 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 28, and Nov. 18, led by Carol Wlodarchak.

The Real Estate Broker Pre-License class will provide students with instruction in real estate fundamentals. Students are required to attend all sessions that include introduction to license law and real property, basics of agency, seller and buyer relationships and counseling, local state and federal laws, brokerage, property management, leases, independent contractor and employee status, financing contracts and title records and transactions.

The 75-hour class fulfills the requirement for obtaining an Illinois Real Estate Broker license and will prepare students for entry into the field. Upon successful completion of this course, students have met the pre-license requirements to be eligible for the Illinois Real Estate Broker Examination. The cost of the class is $853.

All real estate brokers and managing brokers must be licensed by the state to conduct transactions in Illinois. To obtain the license applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and have a high school diploma or GED certificate.

For further information contact Jennifer Scheri 815-224-0390. To register visit www.ivcc.edu.