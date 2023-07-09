IVCC to host 3 summer camps

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center summer camps continue in July on the main campus in Oglesby.

The three IVCC summer camps include: Gears, Careers and Imagineers, Cyber Spies and Grow Ag Technology and Plant Cultivation Youth Academy.

For ages 5 to 7, Jyllian Ossola will lead campers through Gears, Careers and Imagineers (ID 9578) examining professional careers including a story time with hands-on activities and projects. Service vehicles will be on campus to explore along with an opportunity to meet people working in the professions. Classes will meet for three sessions 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 12. Campers should bring nonperishable snacks each day. The cost of the three sessions is $79.

Cyber Spies (ID 9581) for ages 9 and older led by Brian Pichman will examine the reliance on digital data and challenge students to learn and apply tools used by professional digital forensics teams to crack codes and use encryption. Participants will work in teams collecting clues, recovering lost data and exploring the tools of the trade. The class is offered in four sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 17, through Thursday, July 20. Cost is $169.

Grow Ag Technology and Plant Cultivation Youth Academy (ID 9592) for ages 13 to 17 will be led by IVCC professors Jennifer Timmers and Willard Mott from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17. Participants will work with hands-on precision ag technology and plant cultivation. There will be two sections to this session. The first session will engage students in the use of global positioning system guidance with the second section exploring basic plant cultivation by creating herb gardens focusing on root media selection, nutrient requirement, plant interactions and the science and benefits of pruning and trimming plants. The cost of the class is $19.

For a full list of classes visit or to enroll online ivcc.edu/summercamp or call 815-224-0427.