IVCC partners with Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa for Young At Heart Retreat for adults

Illinois Valley Community College will offer a Summer Retreat with camps for youth, programs for adults and intergenerational programs at Nell’s Woodland, a nonprofit on a 58-acre preserve 2000 Alexis Ave. on the north side of Ottawa.

IVCC is cultivating connections with Nell’s Woodland working together to facilitate meaningful and connected relationships to nature through programs that support stewardship in the areas of ecology, health, wellness and the arts.

“I am optimistic good things lie ahead so stay tuned as programming comes together,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran.

The property features an ecology center to welcome visitors, gathering space, a kitchenette, meeting and special function rooms. The Health and Wellness Center is a curated space to enhance yoga, mental health and self-awareness. With the belief that nature has the capacity to inspire, promote curiosity and generate creative ways of thinking and expression through the arts Nell’s Woodland is open to all ages, backgrounds and demographics.

The IVCC Summer Retreat will begin with Adult Young at Heart programs for adults 18 and older. Beginning Tai Chi (ID 9724) with Dan Retoff starts from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22-July 27 for five sessions. Tai Chi comprises gentle and slow movement exercises which increase the accumulation, circulation and balance of energy. The movements are easy to learn and appropriate for people of all ages and physical abilities. Students are asked to bring water, wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and athletic shoes. Cost of the sessions are $49.

Introduction to Yoga (ID 9766) with Emily Manternach, another program for ages 18 and over begins from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 22 - Aug. 3 for six sessions. The classes will introduce the beginner’s mind, teach each pose more in depth and flow through the postures. Students are asked to bring water, a yoga mat and wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and athletic shoes. Cost of the sessions are $59.

On Tuesday, June 27, two programs for adults, led by Jamie Stuart Taylor, a licensed clinical social worker, with a more than a decade of experience working in the field of empowerment and wellness will be offered. Women’s Connection and Collaboration (ID 9758) is a one-day only event 3:30 to 5 p.m., which guides women looking to connect at a deeper level. This networking opportunity will identify both personal and professional levels of collaboration. Cost of the afternoon is $19.

Going from Good to Great: Taking your mind, body and wellness to the next level (ID 9759) will take place later from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. The impact of stress and the importance of self-nourishment will be covered. Taylor will guide participants as they dive deeply into the common signs of stress, how it impacts our physical and emotional body and how to develop a self-nourishment plan that works for you. Cost of the program is $49.

Introduction to Meditation, Asana and Conscious Nature Walking Focus on Peace (ID 9760) is the final adult June program led by Manternach from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, June 30. The program will begin with a nature walk; practice asana stretches before moving to sitting meditation. Participants should wear comfortable loose-fitting clothing, closed toe athletic shoes, bring a yoga mat, a pillow for meditation and water. Cost of the program is $25.

IVCC will offer additional classes in July. For further information on other adult programs, youth programs and intergenerational programs or to register for any of these programs visit ivcc.edu/nellswoodland or 815-224-0427.