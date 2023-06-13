IVCC partners with Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa to offer Summer Retreat youth programs

Illinois Valley Community College is partnering with Nell’s Woodland, a nonprofit on a 58-acre nature preserve at 2000 Alexis Ave. on the north side of Ottawa, to offer Summer Retreat youth, adult and intergenerational programs.

Nell’s Woodland is working with community partners in the cultivation of nature programs to teach and support stewardship of the earth through programs supporting ecology, health wellness and the arts.

The property features an ecology center, a health and wellness center, a kitchenette, meeting and special function rooms. Nell’s Woodland is open to all ages, backgrounds and demographics.

The IVCC Summer Retreat youth programs will begin with two programs for ages 7 to 12 on Tuesday, June 27, led by James Stuart Taylor, a licensed clinical social worker with more than a decade of experience working in the field of empowerment and wellness. There will be a supervised lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at no additional cost. Students are asked to bring a sack lunch that needs no refrigeration.

Empowerment Workshop for Kids (ID 9754) is set 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. This three-hour workshop will delve into self-worth, healthy friendships, body positivity and the power of your mind. Cost of the program is $75.

Later in the day from 1 to 3 p.m., also led by Taylor, The Impact of Stress and the Tools to Manage it in School and Out (ID 9755) will help participants recognize stress, manage and cope with life stressors. The goal of this session is to equip children with the necessary tools to cope in the classroom and at home. Cost of the program is $49.

IVCC will offer additional classes in July. For further information on other adult programs, youth programs and intergenerational programs or to register for any of these programs visit ivcc.edu/nellswoodland or call 815-224-0427.