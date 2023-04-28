Putnam County School District announces May menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for April.
Monday, May 1
Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, fruit, cookie and milk
Tuesday, May 2
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese of cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk
Wednesday, May 3
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk
Thursday, May 4
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries fruit, fruit, cottage cheese and milk
Friday, May 5
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, salad, fruit, Go-Gurt and milk
Monday May 8
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Tuesday, May 9
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese-stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed veggies, fruit, brownie and milk
Wednesday, May 10
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal with toast, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, corn, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk
Thursday, May 11
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Friday, May 12
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, green beans, fruit, frozen slush cup and milk
Monday, May 15
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, green beans, chips, fruit and milk
Tuesday, May 16
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, fruit, dessert and milk
Wednesday, May 17
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cook’s choice
Thursday, May 18
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fruit and milk
Friday, May 19
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, cheese and tomato, fruit, ice cream cup and milk
Monday, May 22
Breakfast: Cook’s choice
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, corn, fruit and milk
Tuesday, May 23
Breakfast: Cook’s choice
Lunch: Pizza green beans, fruit, cookie and milk
Wednesday, May 24
Breakfast: Cook’s choice
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, chips, veggie sticks, fruit and milk
Thursday, May 25
Summer break