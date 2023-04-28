Putnam County School District announces May menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for April.

Monday, May 1

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, May 2

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese of cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk

Wednesday, May 3

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, May 4

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries fruit, fruit, cottage cheese and milk

Friday, May 5

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, salad, fruit, Go-Gurt and milk

Monday May 8

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Tuesday, May 9

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese-stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed veggies, fruit, brownie and milk

Wednesday, May 10

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with toast or cereal with toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, corn, fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk

Thursday, May 11

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Friday, May 12

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, green beans, fruit, frozen slush cup and milk

Monday, May 15

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, green beans, chips, fruit and milk

Tuesday, May 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, fruit, dessert and milk

Wednesday, May 17

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cook’s choice

Thursday, May 18

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, veggie sticks with dip, chips, fruit and milk

Friday, May 19

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, cheese and tomato, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Monday, May 22

Breakfast: Cook’s choice

Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, corn, fruit and milk

Tuesday, May 23

Breakfast: Cook’s choice

Lunch: Pizza green beans, fruit, cookie and milk

Wednesday, May 24

Breakfast: Cook’s choice

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, chips, veggie sticks, fruit and milk

Thursday, May 25

Summer break