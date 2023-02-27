February 27, 2023
Putnam County School District announces March menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for March (Shaw Local News Network)

Wednesday, March 1

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit and milk

Thursday, March 2

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie and milk

Friday, March 3

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara, green beans, chips, fruit, frozen dessert and milk

Monday, March 6

No School - Casimir Pulaski Day

Tuesday, March 7

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, fruit, ice cream bar and milk

Wednesday, March 8

Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk

Thursday, March 9

Breakfast: Waffles with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk

Friday, March 10

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, salad, fruit, pudding and milk

Monday, March 13

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, green beans, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Tuesday, March 14

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Wednesday, March 15

Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk

Thursday, March 16

Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese, fruit, rice krispie treat and milk

Friday, March 17

Breakfast: English muffin with egg and cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Toasted cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, vegetable medley, fruit and milk

Monday, March 20

Breakfast: Sausage, egg patty and toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk

Tuesday, March 21

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French toast with syrup, hash browns, sausage, applesauce and milke

Wednesday, March. 22

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza of cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Barbecue pulled pork on bun, baked beans, fruit, brownie and milk

Thursday, March 23

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk

Friday, March 24

Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, corn, fruit, sherbet cup and milk

Monday, March 27

Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork chop, au gratin potatoes, applesauce, cookie and milk

Tuesday, March 28

Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, jello cake and milk

Wednesday, March 29

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit and milk

Thursday, March 30

Breakfast: Eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, chips, pasta salad, fruit and milk

Friday, March 31

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, salad, fruit, ice cream cup and milk

Putnam County
