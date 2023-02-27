Putnam County School District announces March menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for March.
Wednesday, March 1
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit and milk
Thursday, March 2
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, mixed vegetables, fruit, cookie and milk
Friday, March 3
Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara, green beans, chips, fruit, frozen dessert and milk
Monday, March 6
No School - Casimir Pulaski Day
Tuesday, March 7
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, fruit, ice cream bar and milk
Wednesday, March 8
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk
Thursday, March 9
Breakfast: Waffles with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Friday, March 10
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, salad, fruit, pudding and milk
Monday, March 13
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, green beans, cottage cheese, fruit and milk
Tuesday, March 14
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk
Wednesday, March 15
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk
Thursday, March 16
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese, fruit, rice krispie treat and milk
Friday, March 17
Breakfast: English muffin with egg and cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, breadstick, vegetable medley, fruit and milk
Monday, March 20
Breakfast: Sausage, egg patty and toast or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, rice pilaf, green beans, fruit and milk
Tuesday, March 21
Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast with syrup, hash browns, sausage, applesauce and milke
Wednesday, March. 22
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza of cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Barbecue pulled pork on bun, baked beans, fruit, brownie and milk
Thursday, March 23
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Friday, March 24
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, corn, fruit, sherbet cup and milk
Monday, March 27
Breakfast: Cereal bar or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork chop, au gratin potatoes, applesauce, cookie and milk
Tuesday, March 28
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza rolls, green beans, fruit, jello cake and milk
Wednesday, March 29
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit and milk
Thursday, March 30
Breakfast: Eggs and toast or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, chips, pasta salad, fruit and milk
Friday, March 31
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, salad, fruit, ice cream cup and milk