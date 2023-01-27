Putnam County School District announces February menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for February.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit and milk
Thursday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza rolls, veggie sticks with dip, fruit, sherbet cup and milk
Friday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, green beans, chips, fruit and milk
Monday, Feb. 6
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, oven fries, fruit, cookie and milk
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ rib on bun, green beans, fruit, frozen fruity slush and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese; fruit, Rice Krispies Treat and milk
Thursday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Pancakes with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Friday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, corn, fruit, pudding and milk
Monday, Feb. 13
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, fruit, ice cream bar and milk
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and toast or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken gravy over biscuits, green beans, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: BBQ on bun, pickles, green beans, fruit, sherbet and milk
Thursday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk
Friday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Doughnut or yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chips, fruit and milk
Monday, Feb. 20
No School - Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal, Go-Gurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, cottage cheese and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, green beans, fruit, brownie and milk
Thursday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap of cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit and milk
Friday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Funnel cake or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Toasted ravioli with marinara sauce, vegetable medley, fruit, ice cream cup and milk
Monday, Feb. 27
Breakfast: Pop-Tarts or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, corn chips, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast sandwich or cereal, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French toast with syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce and milk