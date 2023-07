Stage 212 in La Salle has added a performance of its summer musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, because of the demands for tickets.

This is the final added performance. No more performances will be added. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting www.stage212.org.