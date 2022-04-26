PC roundup: PC’s Pyszka walks it off against Princeton

It was a great day to win two.
Andrew Pyszka hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Putnam County to a 13-11 win over Princeton in a wild finish in Granville Saturday morning.
The Panthers hopped on the bus to visit St. Bede Academy, where they defeated the host Bruins 4-2.
The wins capped a 5-0 week for the Panthers
PC 13, Princeton 11: The Panthers led 8-0 after five innings, but Princeton stormed back with 10 runs on five hits in the top of the sixth. Matt Lucas hit a grand slam and Ryan Brucker added a three-run homer to rally the Tigers to a 11-8 lead.
PC scored three runs in the home half of the sixth on a RBI hit by Nick Currie and a two-run hit by DH Josh Jesson to tie the game at 11.
Chris Uzella singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and Blake Billups moved him up to second with a sac bunt. Pyszka took care of the rest with his game-winning blast to right field.
Danny Cihocki and Lucas each had two hits for the Tigers. Freshman Jordan Reinhardt took the loss in relief.
Austin Mattingly led PC with three hits, including a double and triple, while Currie and Pyszka added two each.
Mattingly, the PC starter, shut out Princeton on two hits before departing after five innings.
PC 4, St.Bede 2: Winning pitcher Jackson McDonald scattered four hits over 6.1 innings while striking out eight.
PC 8, Roanoke-Benson 5: The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the 14th inning – including on a sacrifice fly by McDonald and a groundout by Currie – to beat the Rockets in a Tri-County Conference game on Thursday, April 21 resumed from the April 19 game that was suspended due to darkness.
The Panthers then beat the Rockets, 6-1, in the second game of the TCC series.
McDonald was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run for PC (13-7, 6-2 TCC), while Jessen went 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Currie earned the win as he gave up one run (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 16, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 1 (4 inn.): Maggie Richetta went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs as the Lady Panthers routed the Rockets in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville on April 21.
Maddie Weger was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for PC (6-4, 3-3 TCC), while Gabby Doyle went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Kara Staley allowed one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
Putnam County 13, RB/LW 1 (5 inn.): Doyle went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs on April 19 to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.
Tori Balma was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, Maggie Richetta went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Reise Zellmer was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Staley was the winning pitcher for PC, allowing one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
TRACK AND FIELD
At Granville: The Putnam County boys placed second while the PC girls finished third in a quadrangular meet on April 21.
In the boys meet, Joey Twardowski won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5 ¾ inches, while Wyatt Grimshaw finished second in the 800 meters (2:16.01) and third in the 1600 (5:30.13).
In the girls meet, Molly Roach won the 400 (1:06.79) and took third in the 100 (14.58).
At LaSalle: PC’s Mavrick Holocker won the discus at 102-4, while Twardowski won the high jump at 5-6 ¼ in a five-team meet on April 19.
Roach won the girls’ 400 in 1:06.78.