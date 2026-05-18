PC eighth-grader Anni Judd runs down four state medals

The Putnam County eighth-grade girls 4x100 relay of Chloe Christiansen, Emily Konczak, Anniston Judd and Mylee Christiansen placed fifth at the IESA State Meet in East Peoria with a PR of 54.22. The PC entry, including coaches and alternates, are (from left to right) coach Jimmy Carboni, Trenity Thomas, Chloe Christiansen, Emily Konczak, Anniston Judd, Mylee Christiansen, Dayzlyn Cioni and Coach Brianna Legner. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Putnam County eighth-grader Anni Judd ran down three individual state medals and ran on a medal-winning relay in Saturday’s IESA 2A Girls Track & Field Meet in East Peoria.

Judd placed fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.07, seventh in the 1,600 (5:28.71) and eighth in the 800 (2:24.99). All times were personal bests.

She picked up a fourth medal running on PC’s fifth-place 4x100 with Chloe Christiansen, Emily Koncza and Mylee Christiansen, who turned in a PR of 54.22.

Judd now has nine state medals in track for her junior high career.

Christiansen placed 11th in the 100 (13.97) and 12th in the 200 (28.19).