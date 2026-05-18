PC eighth-grader Anni Judd runs down four state medals

Putnam County eighth-grader Anni Judd ran down three individual state medals and ran on a medal-winning relay in Saturday’s IESA 2A Girls Track & Field Meet in East Peoria.
Judd placed fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.07, seventh in the 1,600 (5:28.71) and eighth in the 800 (2:24.99). All times were personal bests.
She picked up a fourth medal running on PC’s fifth-place 4x100 with Chloe Christiansen, Emily Koncza and Mylee Christiansen, who turned in a PR of 54.22.
Judd now has nine state medals in track for her junior high career.
Christiansen placed 11th in the 100 (13.97) and 12th in the 200 (28.19).