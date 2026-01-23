Putnam County sets seasonal weight limits on roads

Putnam County will enforce seasonal weight limits on most county and township roads from Feb. 1 through May 1 to prevent road damage. During that time, county roads will be limited to 70% of normal weight limits, with fines up to $1,000 for violations.

Putnam County is reminding drivers that seasonal weight limits will be enforced on county and township roads beginning next month to prevent damage.

In a notice from the county, from Feb. 1 through May 1, most county roads will be limited to 70% of the normal gross vehicle weight limit. Officials said the restriction is necessary because roads are more vulnerable to damage this time of year.

Fines of up to $1K may be issued for violations.

Several routes will remain open to trucks weighing up to 80,000 pounds year-round, incuding Bradford Blacktop, McNabb Blacktop, Power Plant Road from Hennepin to 800 East to Dynegy, and Prairie Industrial Road to Tri-Con.

Officials said permission to haul heavier loads may be given on a case to case basis. For more information or to request permission to haul heavier loads, contact County Engineer Catherine Terando at 309-246-6401.