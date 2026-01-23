Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Putnam County Record

Putnam County sets seasonal weight limits on roads

Limits take effect Feb. 1 to protect roads during late winter, early spring

Lee & Andreano Law - Common Causes of Semi-Truck Crashes

Putnam County will enforce seasonal weight limits on most county and township roads from Feb. 1 through May 1 to prevent road damage. During that time, county roads will be limited to 70% of normal weight limits, with fines up to $1,000 for violations.

By Bill Freskos

Putnam County is reminding drivers that seasonal weight limits will be enforced on county and township roads beginning next month to prevent damage.

In a notice from the county, from Feb. 1 through May 1, most county roads will be limited to 70% of the normal gross vehicle weight limit. Officials said the restriction is necessary because roads are more vulnerable to damage this time of year.

Fines of up to $1K may be issued for violations.

Several routes will remain open to trucks weighing up to 80,000 pounds year-round, incuding Bradford Blacktop, McNabb Blacktop, Power Plant Road from Hennepin to 800 East to Dynegy, and Prairie Industrial Road to Tri-Con.

Officials said permission to haul heavier loads may be given on a case to case basis. For more information or to request permission to haul heavier loads, contact County Engineer Catherine Terando at 309-246-6401.

Putnam CountyRoad WorkIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.