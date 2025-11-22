Shaw Local

PCJH eighth-grade boys win Fall Classic

The Putnam County eighth-grade basketball team defeated host Academy of St. Carlo Acutis 41-22 to capture the Fall Class at JA Happ Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The Putnam County eighth-grade basketball team defeated host Academy of St. Carlo Acutis 41-22 to capture the Fall Class at JA Happ Gymnasium in Peru on Saturday, Nov. 22. Team members are (front row, from left) Garrett Billups, Davis Carlson, Cayden Bush, Hayden Doyle, Anthony Popurella and Geoffrey Pagani; and (back row) Coach Brett Carlson, Calvin Fiedler, Luke Gabrielse, Nolan Weddell, Brendan Linton, Camden Moriarty and Coach TJ Askeland. Not pictured: Eli Pennell and Caius Luncsford. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus
