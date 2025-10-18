Marshall County Master Gardener receives gardening award

Terry Leuders was honored during the Master Gardener Awards Ceremony. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The Marshall County Master Gardeners recently named Terry Lueders as the recipient of the Outstanding Master Gardener award.

Lueders is one of 35 award recipients the state of Illinois recognized at the Master Gardener Conference held in September.

The Master Gardener Awards recognize exceptional projects and volunteers who exemplify leadership, innovation, and community engagement. The award nominations are submitted to the award’s outstanding, teamwork, and sustained excellence categories. The state Master Gardener advisory committee reviews the nominations.

Lueders has dedicated more than 200 volunteer hours to the Bureau, La Salle, and Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener program since 2019. She has led and contributed to various community projects, such as organizing a holiday centerpiece workshop and collecting the University of Illinois’ I-Pollinate Project pollinator data.

Lueders also shared healthy plants and gardening advice with local food pantries, guided elementary school students with planting pollinator gardens, and revived the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds flower beds. She also secured Thrivent Action Team grants to fund projects, support volunteer efforts, and purchase supplies.

Lueders describes the local Master Gardeners as a dedicated, hard-working group that has become her good friends.

“Terry Lueders is the kind of volunteer who sees a need and steps up without hesitation,” Master Gardener coordinator Bettyann Harrison said in a news release. She takes great pride in her community and brings passion and purpose to everything she does. Her commitment and reliability are unmatched.”

For more information, call 815-224-0896 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.