Putnam library to hold Alfred Hitchcock program Oct. 30

The Putnam County Library District will hold a “Suspense and Psychological Thrills: The Life of Alfred Hitchcock” program at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Putnam County Community Center.

Participants will be able to learn about Alfred Hitchcock’s life and influence on filmmaking history. The program also includes his role as a film producer, director and film cameo appearances. Attendees can discuss Hitchcock’s working relationship with Golden Age actors and actresses and his movies, including “Psycho,” “Vertigo,” “Rear Window,” “The Birds,” and “North by Northwest.” The program will be led by historian Jim Gibbons. No registration is required to attend.

The Putnam County Community Center is located at 128 First St. in Standard.