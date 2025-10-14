Putnam library district to screen ‘The Herculaneum Scrolls’ Oct. 23

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the documentary “The Herculaneum Scrolls” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, at the library’s Condit branch, 105 N. Center St.

The documentary tells the story of computer scientist Brent Seales and his team’s mission to read 2,000-year-old carbonized scrolls in the ruins of a Herculaneum villa. The team attempts to read the scrolls through combined particle physics and artificial intelligence.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.