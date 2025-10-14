Putnam library district to host virtual picture postcard presentation Oct. 21

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free picture postcard presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, online via Zoom.

Attendees can explore the picture postcards history and cultural impact. Participants will also learn about Illinois’ postcard history influence, the Curt Teich Company’s legacy, and postcards’ documentary power stories. The presentation will be led by Teich Archives curator Katherine Hamilton-Smith. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit shorturl.at/fuJMJ.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.