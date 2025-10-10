Kim McKee elected regional vice chair of the Illinois Bankers Group

North Central Bank’s Hennepin branch president and CEO, Kim McKee, was recently elected regional vice chairman of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois. (Provided)

North Central Bank’s Hennepin branch president and CEO, Kim McKee, was recently elected regional vice chairman of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois.

McKee was elected during the association’s annual convention held Sept. 18 through Sept. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri.

McKee will serve on the association’s board of directors and strategic planning committee. She will also chair the association’s communications committee.

McKee received an economics degree from Illinois State University. She also graduated from the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Community Banking School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Graduate School of Banking. McKee began to work in banking in 1994.

She began to work for North Central Bank’s Hennepin and Ladd branches in 1998. McKee currently works as the bank’s director, president, and CEO. She also serves as an Upper Illinois River Valley Community Development Corporation executive board member and Hall Township Food Pantry - Project Success of Eastern Bureau County board member.

The Community Bankers Association of Illinois is a professional trade association founded to exclusively represent and serve the community banking profession through advocacy, education, and high-quality products and services.

